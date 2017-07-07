Police seek sexual predator who tied up and assaulted 2 women in Fairfax District

Police are seeking assistance with identifying a man who they said tied up and sexually assaulted two women inside their apartment in the Fairfax District.

The Los Angeles Police Department released a sketch of the assault suspect on Thursday in connection with the Monday attack.

The man was armed with a handgun when he entered the victims’ apartment at 11:50 p.m. in the 400 block of North Ogden Drive, police said.

He then tied the women’s hands and assaulted them, according to the police department.

The man fled the apartment when one of the victims started screaming.

A neighbor told KCBS-TV she heard the victim’s scream and asked if anybody needed help. The victims emerged from the apartment and pleaded for help, she said.

They explained that the man, who was also armed with a knife, had held them at gunpoint and threatened them, the neighbor told the television news station.

The suspect is described as white, between 30 and 40 years old, 5 foot 10 to 6 feet, weighing 160 to 180 pounds and has a short gray beard.

