Advertisement
California

USC student found seriously injured in downtown L.A. apartment after attack, sources say

People in uniform march past a building signed Los Angeles Police Department.
Officers are seen outside LAPD headquarters. The department is investigating an attack Tuesday evening in downtown Los Angeles.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
Share via

A 21-year-old USC student was found seriously injured Tuesday evening inside her apartment in downtown Los Angeles. Los Angeles police say she was the victim of an apparent attack.

The young woman was found at about 10 p.m. in an upscale apartment building in the 1200 block of Hill Street. She was taken to a hospital, where she was in critical condition, according to L.A. police Capt. Kelly Muniz.

The incident is under investigation by the L.A. Police Department. Law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation said the woman’s parents had become concerned after not hearing from her. She was discovered by a family member who had gone to check on her. The sources, who were not allowed to speak publicly about the investigation, described the woman as having a head injury and suffering from trauma.

Advertisement
United States Attorney Martin Estrada, accompanied by San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus and ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jose Pedro, addresses the media in Riverside, California, to discuss federal criminal charges against a man who assaulted a sheriff's deputy (US Attorney Central District of California)

California

‘Justice was not done’: Man acquitted on state charges for shooting at deputy faces federal charges

A man accused of taking a San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy’s gun and shooting at her now faces federal charges after avoiding a conviction in state case last year.

July 31, 2024

Investigators are conducting a forensic scrub of the apartment as well as talking to neighbors and checking surrounding video security systems.

Authorities did not say whether there were any signs of forced entry.

The building was described as a well-secured, modern apartment complex where a one-bedroom unit rents for $2,600 a month.

Anyone with information related to the attack is asked to contact detectives at (213) 996-4104 or (213) 996-4150.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking NewsCrime & Courts
Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement