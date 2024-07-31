USC student found seriously injured in downtown L.A. apartment after attack, sources say

Officers are seen outside LAPD headquarters. The department is investigating an attack Tuesday evening in downtown Los Angeles.

A 21-year-old USC student was found seriously injured Tuesday evening inside her apartment in downtown Los Angeles. Los Angeles police say she was the victim of an apparent attack.

The young woman was found at about 10 p.m. in an upscale apartment building in the 1200 block of Hill Street. She was taken to a hospital, where she was in critical condition, according to L.A. police Capt. Kelly Muniz.

The incident is under investigation by the L.A. Police Department. Law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation said the woman’s parents had become concerned after not hearing from her. She was discovered by a family member who had gone to check on her. The sources, who were not allowed to speak publicly about the investigation, described the woman as having a head injury and suffering from trauma.

Investigators are conducting a forensic scrub of the apartment as well as talking to neighbors and checking surrounding video security systems.

Authorities did not say whether there were any signs of forced entry.

The building was described as a well-secured, modern apartment complex where a one-bedroom unit rents for $2,600 a month.

Anyone with information related to the attack is asked to contact detectives at (213) 996-4104 or (213) 996-4150.

