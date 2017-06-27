Girl sexually assaulted behind dumpster after attending Riverside church, police say

Police in Riverside are looking for man who they said sexually assaulted a girl behind a dumpster outside a church she had attended.

The attack occurred about 5:30 p.m. Sunday outside the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Riverside police Det. Paul Miranda said.

After the girl attended church services, he said, she walked around the parking lot in the 5900 Grand Avenue where she was grabbed.

The male attacker pulled the girl into an enclosed dumpster area and assaulted her, the detective said.

The girl managed to escape after the attack. The girl was injured, but did not require hospitalization, he said.

Since the assault, police have received numerous tips and phone calls from residents with information, Miranda said.

The suspect was described as a 50-year-old Latino male with a goatee and short, dark and messy hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with grey stripes, and possibly a tattoo on one arm.

Anyone with information about the man is urged to call Miranda at (951) 353-7945.

