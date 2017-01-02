Investigators seek driver of silver Maserati that crashed into CHP patrol car

Investigators were searching for the male driver of a silver Maserati who crashed his car into a California Highway Patrol vehicle before fleeing on foot in North Hollywood last week.

Officers attempted to pull over a Maserati with paper plates on the 170 Freeway shortly before 8:30 p.m. Friday for reckless driving and speeding, according to Officer Peter Nicholson of the CHP’s transportation management center.

The driver of the Maserati sped off and was pursued for about 10 minutes until he collided with the patrol car near the intersection of St. Clair Avenue and Vose Street, according to authorities. An officer sustained a minor injury to his hand, Nicholson said.

The driver abandoned the car and fled on foot; his female passenger was detained and questioned by authorities, and later released, Nicholson said.

No other information was immediately available. Anyone with information was asked to contact the CHP’s West Valley division at (818) 888-0980.

