Labor Day weekend will be a scorcher. Here are some tips for beating the heat

Wear loose clothes, work out early in the morning or late at night and maybe invest in a ceiling fan.

Those are a few basic survival tips for this Labor Day weekend, which is going to be a hot one.

Temperatures around Southern California reached triple digits again Friday and will stay there through the weekend, especially in the inland valleys.

Though temperatures will fall a bit by Monday, here is where temperatures are going to be the worst and how to prepare for the heat.

It is going to be especially toasty in these areas, where the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued heat warnings:

San Fernando Valley for Saturday through Sunday

Pomona area for Sunday through Tuesday

Santa Clarita Valley for Sunday through

Woodland Hills is forecast to hit 108, 99 and 102 degrees on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, respectively.

Drink a lot of water — as in, more than you think you need

Hydration is key.

Avoid strenuous activity, or do it when the sun is down

Even a few hours of exertion may cause severe dehydration, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heatstroke, according to the health department.

Keep an eye out for children, the elderly and pets

People who are frail or have chronic health conditions may develop serious health problems, which can lead to death, if they are exposed to high temperatures over several days, said Jeffrey Gunzenhauser, the interim health officer for Los Angeles County.

“It is critically important to never leave children, elderly people or pets unattended in homes with no air conditioning and particularly in vehicles, even if the windows are ‘cracked’ or open, as temperatures inside can quickly rise to life-threatening levels,” he said in a statement.

“If you have an elderly or infirm neighbor without air conditioning, check up on them regularly, and make sure that they get to a cooling center or other air-conditioned space between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.”

Find a cooling center

The L.A. Department of Public Health has a handy list of cooling centers here.

Or you can call 211.

Go see a movie, head to a museum, shop or hang out at the library

It may be cliché, but, hey, it works: Head to the mall or the movies.

Check out the Los Angeles Times’ movie reviews here.

And a future tip, maybe invest in a ceiling fan. They are more energy efficient than air conditioning.

There is hope — at least around San Diego.

Tropical Storm Lidia is moving north from Baja California and will bring some moisture with it. That could bring some rain and even thunderstorms to Southern California.

“There is a little bit of relief in sight,” said Bonnie Bartling, a weather specialist at the National Weather Service.

