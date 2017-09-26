Possible kidnapping caught on video in South L.A.

Los Angeles police are trying to identify a woman who was forced into a car in South Los Angeles over the weekend in what may have been a kidnapping, authorities said.
A man pulled a light-gray four-door sedan to a stop in the 100 block of West 79th Street just before midnight Sept. 24, then exited the vehicle and approached a woman on the sidewalk, police said.
A grainy, 90-second surveillance video of the incident shows the man lift the woman off the ground and force her into the front passenger seat of the vehicle.
The man and woman appear to struggle for several seconds before the man shuts the door and drives off.
Several witnesses told investigators they heard the woman screaming for help, according to an LAPD news release.
The sedan had Texas license plates, the first three digits of which might have been “763,” according to the LAPD. Witnesses described the man in the video only as Hispanic, standing approximately 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds. A second suspect may have been in the vehicle, the LAPD said.
Investigators have not identified the victim or suspect and have not received any missing persons reports related to the incident, according to Officer Tony Im, an LAPD spokesman.
“We’re still waiting for someone to come forward,” he said.
