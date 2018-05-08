LAPD in standoff with armed suspect at South L.A. apartment complex

An armed suspect fired a round into the air before running into a South L.A. apartment complex early Tuesday morning, sparking an hours-long standoff with police officers, authorities said.
Officers responded to reports of a man with a gun around 2:35 a.m. in the 1100 block of West 42nd Street, according to an Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman, who said no one was injured in the incident.
It does not appear the man fired the gun at anyone in particular, and investigators do not believe there is anyone inside the apartment with the man, the spokeswoman said.
Officers at the scene have been trying to persuade him to surrender for several hours, police said. It was not immediately clear if the man lived at the apartment building.
The scene is near Menlo Elementary School and Manual Arts Senior High School, and Los Angeles Unified School District Police have been notified of the situation, according to the LAPD.
Neither school had been placed on lockdown as of 6 a.m., though school district police would ultimately make the decision on whether to enact one, the LAPD spokeswoman said.
