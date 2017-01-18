Bicyclist killed in Stanton hit-and-run

A bicyclist died after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run in Stanton early Wednesday.

Authorities received a call at about 2:40 a.m. for a vehicle hitting a bicycle near the intersection of Chapman Avenue and Beach Boulevard, said Orange County Sheriff’s Department Lt. John Roche.

The cyclist, whose gender and identity have not been released, arrived at a hospital without a pulse and was pronounced dead, Roche said.

The vehicle fled in a car described as either champagne or gold in color. Garden Grove police later detained someone, and investigators were speaking to that person, Roche said.

