Sacramento police release more than 50 new video and audio files related to Stephon Clark shooting

The Sacramento Police Department on Monday released more than 50 new video files of officers responding to the shooting of an unarmed black man, an incident that sparked weeks of demonstrations and heightened already simmering tensions between police and the city's black community.
Stephon Clark, 22, was fatally shot by police in his grandmother's backyard on March 18 during a vandalism investigation. Officers said they thought he had a gun, but only a cellphone was found at the scene.
The shooting sparked a national outcry, with activists calling on police to reform how they patrol minority neighborhoods and use force.
The new material includes 23 in-car camera videos, 28 body-worn camera videos and two 911 audio files. The remaining video was from a sheriff's helicopter, the Police Department said.
Police released footage of the officers involved in the shooting immediately after it occurred. The new release is a requirement under city policy, which says that the Police Department must release material associated with critical incidents to the public within 30 days.
The new footage starts as officers begin their response and runs up until fire officials pronounce Clark dead.
The incident began when Sacramento police officers responded to the 7500 block of 29th Street after receiving a call about a man breaking into vehicles, authorities said. A Sheriff's Department helicopter circling overhead spotted a man in a backyard and directed police officers toward him.
Deputies told police that the man had picked up a "toolbar" and broken a window to a home.
The man then was seen running south, toward the front of the house, where he stopped and was looking into another car, police said. Following deputies' directions, officers entered the front yard of a home and saw the man along the side of the residence.
Police said that the officers ordered the man to stop and show his hands, but that he ran toward the back of the home. They chased him to the backyard, where, authorities say, he turned and advanced toward the officers while holding what they thought was a firearm.
