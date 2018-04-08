Thieves find siren song irresistible as another ambulance is stolen in L.A., the 2nd in a week

An investigation was underway Sunday after someone stole an ambulance in downtown L.A. and drove it to the Westlake district, where police ultimately found the crashed emergency vehicle — but not the person who took it.
It was the third city emergency vehicle — and second ambulance — stolen within the week.
Sunday's theft happened around 3:25 a.m. as paramedics helped a patient near 7th Street and Grand Avenue, said Officer Rosario Herrera, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department. When paramedics returned, Herrera said, their ambulance was gone.
Paramedics called police to report the missing vehicle, Herrera said, and used a tracking device on the vehicle to pinpoint its location. Authorities found the vehicle about two miles away, at 7th and Rampart Boulevard.
The ambulance had crashed, police and fire officials said, but there were no apparent injuries. Whoever took it had already fled by the time police arrived, Herrera said.
On Monday, a woman hopped in an ambulance near a downtown L.A. hospital and led police on a nearly 40-mile chase before she eventually surrendered in Chino Hills. On Friday, a man jumped in a police SUV — LAPD officers had bailed out of the black-and-white patrol car to chase a vandalism suspect — and drove it from Hollywood to Woodland Hills, where he was stopped by a spike strip.