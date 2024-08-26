Advertisement
California

Oakland firefighters use Jaws of Life during call, put the tool down — and it’s stolen

An Oakland Fire Department truck.
An Oakland fire truck responds to a call. The department says a vital piece of rescue equipment has been stolen.
( Paul Chinn / San Francisco Chronicle / Getty Images)
By Salvador HernandezStaff Writer 
Share via

In the middle of a rescue call last week, someone stole the Jaws of Life from Oakland firefighters, authorities said.

Firefighters had brought out the tool during the call. After they used it, fire officials discovered the equipment had been taken, according to a spokesperson with the Oakland Police Department.

Used by emergency personnel after serious car crashes, the hydraulic tool pries open or cuts through wreckage to rescue someone inside.

Advertisement

An Oakland police spokesperson said the tool was taken at about 7:15 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of West Street.

Image of Cristian Perez Latorre

California

Fake doctor injured a patient while pretending to be a cosmetic surgeon, L.A. prosecutors say

Cristian Perez Latorre is charged with assault and battery, accused of harmful surgery without a proper license in 2021, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said.

Aug. 25, 2024

Police released no information about suspects.

A spokesperson for the Oakland Fire Department said the agency was working with police to recover the tool.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (510) 238-3728.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking NewsCrime & Courts
Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement