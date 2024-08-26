Oakland firefighters use Jaws of Life during call, put the tool down — and it’s stolen

An Oakland fire truck responds to a call. The department says a vital piece of rescue equipment has been stolen.

In the middle of a rescue call last week, someone stole the Jaws of Life from Oakland firefighters, authorities said.

Firefighters had brought out the tool during the call. After they used it, fire officials discovered the equipment had been taken, according to a spokesperson with the Oakland Police Department.

Used by emergency personnel after serious car crashes, the hydraulic tool pries open or cuts through wreckage to rescue someone inside.

An Oakland police spokesperson said the tool was taken at about 7:15 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of West Street.

Police released no information about suspects.

A spokesperson for the Oakland Fire Department said the agency was working with police to recover the tool.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (510) 238-3728.