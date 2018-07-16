Stolen firetruck stopped after wild chase in Northern California

Police chased a stolen firetruck across four Northern California counties during a wild high-speed pursuit that lasted nearly two hours and ended with two suspects under arrest.
Officials say the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District truck, worth about $1 million, was taken from the scene of a small grass fire Saturday.
The truck reached 70 mph as it sped about 85 miles through Sacramento, Placer, Yuba and Butte counties.
It was eventually stopped on California 70 near Lake Oroville, and a man and a woman were arrested. No other details about the suspects were available Sunday.
Metro Fire spokesman Capt. Chris Vestal told the Sacramento Bee that the truck needed to be towed back for extensive repairs.