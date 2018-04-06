Man steals LAPD vehicle in Hollywood, leads police on freeway chase

A man who may have been under the influence of drugs stole a Los Angeles Police Department vehicle early Friday morning and led officers on a chase from Hollywood to Woodland Hills, authorities said.
Officers had exited their vehicle to chase a vandalism suspect on foot near Hollywood Boulevard and Ivar Avenue around 1:45 a.m. when the suspect commandeered the police SUV, said Det. Meghan Aguilar, an LAPD spokeswoman.
Police quickly located the vehicle, and officers with the LAPD and the California Highway Patrol began chasing the man along the northbound 101 Freeway, Aguilar said. The stolen cruiser was disabled by a spike strip, forcing the suspect to pull over and surrender near the intersection of Ventura Boulevard and De Soto Avenue around 2:15 a.m., she said.
The suspect refused to give his name, according to Aguilar, who described him as an adult male in his 20s.
Aguilar said the man, who is being held on suspicion of grand theft auto, "may have been under the influence of some sort of chemical substance."
There were several police firearms in the vehicle but the suspect did not try to access them, Aguilar said. No one was injured during the incident.
The incident marked the second time this week that someone has stolen a city emergency vehicle. On Monday, a woman jumped into an unattended ambulance at the downtown California Hospital Medical Center and led police on a 45-minute chase before surrendering in Chino Hills.
Last summer, Los Angeles police also found themselves chasing their own vehicles after members of the department's cadet program stole several police cars. A wild pursuit with the cadets ended in a pair of car crashes in South L.A.
