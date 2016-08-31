Police ask for help identifying man suspected of shooting at L.A. BBQ stand and killing aspiring rapper

Police on Wednesday asked the public to help identify a man suspected of opening fire at a barbecue stand in Los Angeles and killing a 31-year-old woman.

The shooting occurred just before 2 p.m. on July 29, when at least five people were working at a barbecue stand in the parking lot of the Pep Boys in Harbor City. The store is located in the 1300 block of West Pacific Coast Highway.

The gunfire struck two employees: a 24-year-old man survived his wounds, but Jennifer Ann Dickerson, 31, died at the hospital, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police showed images of the suspected gunman, who had a white or grey shirt, black fabric partly covering his face and drove a red GMC Jimmy sport utility vehicle.

Investigators previously told The Times that Dickerson was not the target of the shooting. It’s unclear if police have determined a motive.

Dickerson hailed from Compton and was an aspiring rapper, according to her mother, Valarie Holyfield. The eldest of six children, Dickerson worked three jobs, including at the barbecue stand.

“She was just a go-getter,” Holyfield said.

Dickerson turned to music after the 2004 shooting death of her brother, 15-year-old Harvey Dickerson.

"She found her way of releasing her emotions through her music," Holyfield said.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at the LAPD’s Harbor Division at (310) 726-7887 or (310) 726-7880. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

