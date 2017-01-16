Elderly man and woman found dead in Sylmar home

Police found an elderly man and woman dead in a Sylmar home on Monday night, hours after a caller told authorities there had been a homicide.

Los Angeles police said they got a call around 4:50 p.m. from someone inside the home on the 13600 block of Gavina Avenue, saying that a homicide had just occurred.

Police officers could not reach the person who had called and had difficulty approaching the Sylmar home, said Officer Mike Lopez of the LAPD’s Media Relations Section.

A SWAT team was called out and eventually entered the house and found the two people around 9 p.m.

Lopez said the cause of their deaths has not yet been released.

emily.alpert@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATimesEmily