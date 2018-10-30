L.A. prosecutors decline to charge Sylvester Stallone after sexual assault claim

Los Angeles County prosecutors have decided not to charge actor Sylvester Stallone in connection with decades-old sexual assault allegations, records show.
In a memorandum made public Tuesday, prosecutors said witnesses could not corroborate allegations that the 72-year-old actor sexually assaulted a woman in 1987 and 1990. The allegations, which were referred to prosecutors by the Santa Monica Police Department, were also beyond the statute of limitations for a filing of sexual assault, according to the memo.
Prosecutors said Stallone and the victim previously had a consensual sexual relationship, according to the memo.
The allegations first surfaced in June, the latest in a wave of accusations leveled against Hollywood stars in the wake of the #MeToo movement, which has seen a number of powerful actors, producers and politicians disgraced and in some cases criminally prosecuted for sexual assault and harassment.
Stallone’s attorney, Martin Singer, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In a previous interview with The Times, Singer referred to the allegations as a “complete fabrication.”
Singer said the woman behind the report had first approached an entertainment website and when it did not publish a story, she contacted Santa Monica police. When Stallone’s legal team learned of the allegations, one of his lawyers filed a complaint with the Santa Monica police, contending that the allegations amounted to a false police report.