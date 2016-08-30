Remains of five adults found after suspicious fire guts care facility in Temecula

Riverside County sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating what they called a suspicious fire at a board and care facility in Temecula where the remains of five people were found.

The fire was reported about 5 a.m. Monday in the 41400 block of Cruz Way, the Riverside County Fire Department said.

As crews put out the flames, they found the remains of an adult and called in the Sheriff’s Department, officials said. Ultimately, the remains of four other adults were located inside, sheriff’s officials said.

According to state records, an adult residential facility is licensed to operate at 41450 Cruz Way. The facility was last inspected in November. Records show “no deficiencies were observed,” at the time. The facility was licensed to care for four developmentally disabled adults.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and the case is under investigation. Authorities declined to say if anyone from the building survived the fire or what condition the remains were in.

The identities of the deceased have not been released.

UPDATES:

1:20 p.m.: This article was updated with details of an adult residential facility licensed to operate on Cruz Way.

This article was originally published at 12:45 p.m.