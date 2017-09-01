Fresno County authorities set to recover bodies of Thai students from car in Kings River

Fresno County authorities on Friday will try to recover the bodies of two missing Thai exchange students who are thought to be trapped in a car that plummeted hundreds of feet into the raging Kings River just over five weeks ago.

The bodies are believed to be in a mangled automobile that plummeted from twisting Highway 180 down a hillside onto a rock in the middle of the Kings River, which has been swollen with snowmelt. The red automobile was first spotted in the river on July 26.

Recovery personnel were to take positions in the river beginning at 6 a.m. and likely would start to maneuver the car around 9 a.m., according to Fresno County Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti.

The car is trapped in the middle of a rapid that lies between two canyon faces more than 500 feet high, with a 75-foot drop about 100 feet downriver, Botti said. Those conditions make a recovery dangerous, he said.

“There’s absolutely a risk for our personnel, and they have to be sure to cover all their bases,” he told The Times earlier this month. “It’s about having the right weather conditions along with the proper equipment. … There’s a lot of back and forth with our experts on what the best approach is.”

University of South Florida exchange students Bhakapon Chairatanathongporn, 28, and Thiwadee Saengsuriyarit, 24, are believed to have died in the crash. The couple was visiting Kings Canyon National Park when the manager of the motel they were staying in reported them missing.

Authorities also found signs of another couple who disappeared recently from Sequoia National Park and also may have driven off the same section of mountain highway, roughly 75 miles east of Fresno.

Yinan Wang, 31, and his 30-year-old wife, Jie Song, were last seen at Sequoia National Park’s Crystal Cave on Aug. 6. They were expected to drive north and stay the night in Fresno before continuing on to Yosemite National Park.

The California license plate from the couple’s rental car was spotted about 40 yards upstream from the Thai couple’s vehicle.

