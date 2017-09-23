Ontario man killed when backyard tunnel collapses

An Ontario man was killed Saturday when a backyard tunnel he was digging collapsed, burying him underneath the debris, authorities said.
Police responded to a call about 5:50 p.m. from a neighbor who said the man was trapped in a tunnel he was digging in his backyard in the 1700 block of East Yale Street, police said in a prepared statement.
When police arrived, they found the man was dead. The 65-year-old victim has not been identified.
The man had apparently been digging for rocks, police said. A resident in the same house was watching the man for a while but left.
That person returned, saw that the tunnel had collapsed and tried to rescue the man but he was already dead, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Ontario Police Department at (909) 986-6711.