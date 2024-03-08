Man found shot to death near hiking trail in San Fernando Valley

Street view of Winford Drive in Tarzana, near where a man was found shot to death on Friday.

Los Angeles police detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death early Friday near a hiking trail in the San Fernando Valley.

Police and paramedics responded to a call about a dead body in the 3500 block of Winford Drive in Tarzana about 12:30 a.m., police said. A security guard from a nearby community discovered the body and made the call, KTLA-TV reported.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the victim, an unidentified male in his 30s, suffering from gunshot wounds said Officer David Cuellar of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Video taken by KTLA showed several shell casings and crime scene tape surrounding the area where the body was found.

“The victim is not homeless and it is unknown if this incident is gang related,” Cuellar said.

There is no information about a potential suspect at this time. The LAPD’s Valley Bureau Homicide is handling the investigation.

