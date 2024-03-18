Advertisement
California

Port of Los Angeles worker dies after becoming trapped under a forklift

Shipping containers at the Port of Los Angeles
The Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro. A workers was killed after being pinned under a forklift Monday.
By Ruben VivesStaff Writer 
A worker died Monday after becoming trapped under a forklift at the Los Angeles Port, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters responded at 10:39 a.m. to a report of a worker trapped under a forklift at the Los Angeles Port, the fire department said in a statement. Upon arriving, firefighters determined the person had died. No further details were provided about the worker.

The California Department of Industrial Relations, Los Angeles Port Police and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner will investigate the incident.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of workers who are dying on the job has been increasing since 2013. In California, more than 500 workers died on the job in 2022, an increased from 2021, when 462 workers died. In 2022, the largest share of those workers who were fatally injured — 26% — were in the transportation and material moving occupations, according to the bureau.

The department has not released data on occupational deaths for 2023.

