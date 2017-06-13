Police search for man who sexually battered woman on UCLA campus

Police at UCLA are looking for a man who sexually battered a woman who had helped him find a faculty building on campus last month, authorities said.

The incident took place May 31 between 11 and 11:35 a.m. on the sidewalk in front of the school’s faculty center, said UCLA police Lt. Scott Scheffler. The UCPD issued a crime alert on the matter on Monday.

The man had approached the woman and asked her for directions, whereupon she walked him to the building, police said. Once there, the man sexually battered the woman.

Sexual battery is the unlawful touching of an intimate part of someone’s body in a sexual nature while restraining them, Scheffler said.

The woman, who officials say is affiliated with the school, reported the crime days later.

The suspect was described as a 50-year-old Latino man with dark eyes, a thin build, short, dark unkempt hair, and a 5-inch gray beard rounded around the bottom. He was wearing a brown jacket, blue and gray checkered shirt, blue jeans and dirty, gray and blue canvas shoes with red trim around the ankles.

Police are canvassing the area for video of the suspect. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call UCLA police detectives at (310) 825-1491.

