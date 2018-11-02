UCLA police arrest man suspected of exposing himself and masturbating in front of students

UCLA campus police Thursday arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of exposing himself and masturbating in front of students several times over the last few months.
Officers arrested Anton Floyd near the intersection of Van Nuys Boulevard and Calvert Street, according to Lt. Kevin Kilgore. Floyd was booked on suspicion of indecent exposure and probation violation.
Five times between Aug. 30 and Oct. 31, officers responded to Midvale Avenue between Strathmore Drive and Gayley regarding reports of indecent exposure, Kilgore said.
In each incident, a man had been seen masturbating in his car after asking to speak to a woman who was walking in the area. The incidents happened off campus, but all the women targeted were UCLA students, Kilgore said.
Authorities released a sketch of the man Tuesday and sought the public’s help in finding him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact UCLA police at (310) 825-1491.