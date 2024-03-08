Man charged with burglary and indecent exposure over break-in at Santa Monica apartment
A man accused of illegally entering the home of a Santa Monica woman and performing a sex act near her as she slept has been charged with a pair of felonies.
Los Angeles County prosecutors on Tuesday charged Anthony Romero, 28, with one count of burglary and one count of indecent exposure and illegal entry. Romero, who remains in custody, is expected back in court April 17 for a preliminary hearing.
Romero is alleged to have entered the 2nd Street apartment at 2:10 a.m. on Feb. 29, according to Santa Monica Police.
He is alleged to have climbed through an unlocked window, likely by stepping on a porch, according to Santa Monica Police Lt. Erika Aklufi.
A 27-year-old woman experiencing homelessness was arrested last week in the shooting death of a music producer, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.
Romero then walked over to the victim and masturbated as she slept, according to authorities. He did not make contact with the woman, according to Aklufi.
While he was exposing himself, the victim awoke and ordered Romero to leave, according to police. Romero complied as the woman called police. He left the apartment before officers responded to the call.
Security footage was collected by police, who arrested Romero just before 9:30 a.m. the following day while he was walking on Santa Monica Boulevard.
A Chilean burglary crew was apprehended in Pacific Palisades, police say. The three men and one teen came to the U.S. on tourist visas, according to authorities.
Romero was initially booked with an additional charge of attempt to commit rape, which has been dropped.
Romero was on parole in San Bernardino County for a weapons violation. He had been arrested in Santa Monica in January 2022 for shoplifting and last June for public intoxication, resisting arrest and battery on a police officer, according to Aklufi. Police said Romero identified himself to officers as homeless.
More to Read
Start your day right
Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.