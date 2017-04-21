12-year-old Northern California girls thought to have run away are found

Two 12-year-old Northern California girls were found Friday morning, hours after they were reported missing.

Athena Fausset and Catrina Johnson were found about 7 a.m. on South Dora Street in Ukiah, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. They were reported missing Thursday from the Ukiah Boys & Girls Club.

Capt. Greg Van Patten told the Ukiah Daily Journal the girls likely ran away because their parents had told them they couldn’t see each other anymore. Investigators found the girls’ cellphones, which he said likely were left behind intentionally.

Anyone with information about the girls is urged to call the Mendocino County Dispatch Center at (707) 463-4086.

UPDATES:

7:55 a.m.: This article was updated with sheriff’s officials saying the girls have been found.

This article was originally published at 7:35 a.m.