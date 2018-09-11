Apparent murder-suicide in Valinda leaves two dead, one in critical condition

Homicide detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide shooting in Valinda that left two men dead and a woman in critical condition, according to authorities.
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were sent to a home in the 1800 block of Gretta Avenue about 7:30 p.m. Monday, after a resident reported witnessing a man shoot his brother and his mother, officials said. Believing the gunman would shoot him next, the witness ran from the house and called for help.
An 18-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were taken to a hospital, where the man died and the woman was listed in critical condition.
The 64-year-old gunman, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot to the head, authorities said. He was not identified.
The motive for the shooting is unknown, according to the Sheriff’s Department. A weapon was recovered at the scene.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the department’s homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500.