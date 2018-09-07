Actor Vince Vaughn facing DUI charges following June arrest in Manhattan Beach

Actor Vince Vaughn is facing misdemeanor charges after he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol in Manhattan Beach in June, Los Angeles County prosecutors said Friday.
The 48-year-old known for his roles in popular comedy films such as “Wedding Crashers” and “Swingers” was stopped at a sobriety checkpoint at Artesia Boulevard and Prospect Avenue about 12:40 a.m. on June 10, prosecutors said.
Vaughn refused to get out of his vehicle despite officers’ repeated requests, prosecutors said.
Manhattan Beach police took him into custody shortly after 1 a.m. He was released hours later after posting $5,000 bail, according to jail records.
Vaughn is charged with one count each of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, driving with .08% blood-alcohol content or higher and refusing to comply with a peace officer or to submit to an inspection, according to court records.
If convicted, he faces a maximum of 360 days in county jail. He is expected to be arraigned on Sept. 10 in Los Angeles County Superior Court in Torrance.