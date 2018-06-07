Multicar crash leaves 1 dead near Burbank Airport

A collision involving multiple vehicles left one person dead and car parts scattered across the roadway near Burbank’s Bob Hope Airport on Thursday morning, authorities said.
The crash occurred at 3:28 a.m. near Sherman Way and Vineland Avenue, according to an LAPD spokesman.
At least two vehicles collided, and several parked vehicles were struck during the crash, the spokesman said. One person was killed, and witnesses said they saw a second man, who was bleeding, fleeing on foot, according to the spokesman.
Vehicle parts were strewn across the road, police said. It was not immediately clear whether any other people were injured.