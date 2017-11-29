Man fatally stabbed outside Wal-Mart in Temecula

A man was stabbed to death Wednesday afternoon in a Wal-Mart parking lot in Temecula, authorities said.
Shortly after noon, officers responded to the 32200 block of Temecula Parkway, where they found a man suffering stab wounds, said Riverside County Sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Willison. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Authorities detained a person of interest, who has not been identified, and are speaking with witnesses to determine what led up to the stabbing.
“We do not have any threat to public safety,” Willison said.
Some media outlets reported that the stabbing followed a dispute over a parking spot, but Willison said that wasn’t the case.
