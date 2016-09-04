Marine layer persists, but forecasters warn of fire danger at high elevations

Most Angelenos woke up Sunday to cloudy skies and maybe even a slight drizzle.

But residents who live in mountain communities, where its hotter and drier with gusty winds, are being cautioned that these conditions bring an increased threat of fire danger.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for Los Angeles County’s mountain communities until 8 p.m. Sunday evening.

Forecasters expect winds in these areas to gust up to 35 mph Sunday afternoon and evening; humidity will range between 10% to 20%.

“If you’re above 4,000 feet, you’re above the level of the marine layer,” said NWS meteorologist David Sweet. “You’ve got a cool, moist atmosphere below the marine layer, but above that, it’s warm and dry.”

People living below the marine layer will see temperatures reach highs in the 70s downtown. Labor Day will see similar temperatures with the marine layer giving way to more sunshine by Monday afternoon.

As the week continues, temperatures will warm into the 80s, Sweet said.

matt.stevens@latimes.com

Twitter: @ByMattStevens