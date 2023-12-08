Just in time for the holidays: Strong Santa Ana winds forecast this weekend for Southern California

A child and her dog play fetch in the water amid pleasant weather in Newport Harbor in Newport Beach.

While the rest of the country may be enjoying typical December weather, Southern California is bracing for a weekend of strong, dry Santa Ana winds, whipping up concerns about potential downed trees, power lines and fire danger.

A wind advisory was in effect until 10 a.m. Friday for much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, according to the National Weather Service. Winds of 20 to 30 mph are forecast in the western San Gabriel Mountains and the Highway 14 Corridor in northern L.A. County, where the advisory will remain in effect until 7 p.m.

A high wind warning will then take effect for L.A. and Ventura counties from 7 p.m. Friday until 3 p.m. Saturday, with rapidly increasing, northeasterly winds bringing gusts up to 70 mph, said David Sweet, a meteorologist with the weather service in Oxnard. People are advised to remain indoors and to stay away from large trees and power lines.

High winds are expected in the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys in L.A. County as well as portions of eastern Ventura County, according to the weather service. The strongest blasts will rip through mountain areas.

“It’s gonna be windy in many, many locations Friday night and Saturday morning,” Sweet said.

The strong winds also raise concerns about the risk of wildfires. A fire watch for Los Angeles and Ventura counties will take effect Saturday morning and continue through Sunday morning, when the driest conditions are expected, Sweet said. Fire weather watches are issued when strong winds combine with low humidity to critical levels.

According to the weather service, fire conditions will be most prevalent over Santa Barbara County on Friday, then shift to Los Angeles and Ventura counties through the weekend. The decision on whether to issue a red flag warning will be made on Friday.

“A fire weather forecaster will be busy today,” Sweet said. There was a 50% chance for fire danger early Friday morning, with 36 hours until the combination of conditions hit their peak.

Rainfall has been limited in Southern California this season, giving way to dry fuel that is prime to burn, said Richard Cordova, Battalion Chief for Cal Fire. With the strong winds and low humidities, temperatures don’t have to be especially hot to create fire risks.

“We still have the potential of having some major destructive wildfires within the southern region and actually all through California,” Cordova said. “We’re definitely in a fire season.”

Though Southern California’s wildfire season typically begins in late spring and runs through early fall, a December wildfire is still a risk. In December 2017, a strong Santa Ana event helped spark the Thomas fire, which scorched more than 280,000 acres, destroyed more than 1,000 structures and killed two people. The fire is the eighth-largest in state history, according to the Western Fire Chiefs Assn .

While there will be a lull in wind conditions on Saturday afternoon, winds are expected to pick up again Saturday evening and continue into Sunday. The overall fire risk remains through the weekend, the weather service said. .

A high surf advisory is in effect for the Ventura County coast, with swells expecting to reach 5 feet to 8 feet. A beach hazards statement has been issued for the L.A. County coast, with breakers reaching 4 feet to 6 feet.

The strong winds and high surf also pose a threat to the eastern shore of Catalina Island, particularly Avalon Harbor, where strong winds and high surf could push right into the Harbor, Sweet said.