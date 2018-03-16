Friday storm to bring rain to downtown, snow to Grapevine

A cold storm that could bring snow to the Grapevine and rain across Southern California is expected to arrive in Los Angeles by the evening commute, the National Weather Service said Friday.
While temperatures may dip to about 50 degrees downtown Friday night, it will be significantly colder at higher elevations, weather specialist Stuart Seto said. Up to 3 inches of snow could drop on the Grapevine, and even more is expected in the mountains through Saturday.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for the mountains around Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties from Friday afternoon to Sunday morning.
Light sprinkles will precede the storm's arrival, Seto said. When it's here, the storm could drop up to a half-inch of rain along the coast and up to an inch in the mountains, Seto said.
"Plan on slippery road conditions and be prepared for reduced visibilities at times," the National Weather Service cautioned in its advisory. "Interstate 5 over the Grapevine, Highway 2 through the San Gabriel Mountains, and Highway 33 through the Ventura County Mountains will likely be impacted by snow."
Parts of the Southland already have experienced complications because of recent rain.
On Thursday, a mudslide closed Topanga Canyon Boulevard through the Santa Monica Mountains, while crews in Burbank dealt with a minor debris flow.
Topanga Canyon Boulevard will be closed through at least Sunday night, Caltrans said.
Daytime temperatures in Los Angeles are expected to climb to 70 degrees — near the seasonal average — between Monday and Wednesday, Seto said. Another storm is expected to arrive Thursday and could drop up to 2 more inches of rain, Seto said.
