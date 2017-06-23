Boyfriend detained after woman dies of possible strangling in Compton

A man has been detained in the death of his girlfriend after her body was found with ligature marks around her neck early Friday in their Compton home, authorities said.

The man, whose identity has not been released, is considered a person of interest in the woman’s death, said Deputy Grace Medrano, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man has not been placed under arrest, she said.

According to sheriff’s department officials, he and the woman — a mother of four children — lived in a back house on a property in the 12800 block of South Stoneacre Avenue.

Sometime after 2 a.m., authorities said, he walked into the front house, where the woman’s family lives.

The boyfriend told relatives that “he wanted to show them something,” Medrano said.

They went to the back house, where they found the woman unresponsive, she said.

Later, deputies received a call from the home regarding a “medical emergency,” Medrano said.

When deputies arrived, they evaluated the woman and noticed marks around her neck. Authorities said the marks are consistent with someone being strangled.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Authorities believe that the woman’s 15-year-old son was present at home at the time she was killed, Medrano said, but it is unclear if he saw the incident.

The woman’s three younger children were in the front home, she said.

