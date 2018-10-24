Man shot and killed in Woodland Hills during possible carjacking

A man was shot and killed in Woodland Hills on Tuesday night in what authorities suspect was a carjacking that turned deadly.
Authorities said officers were called to the 23000 block of Leonora Drive about 8 p.m., where they found a man in his 30s with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Witness Sam Kindseth told KABC-TV Channel 7 that he heard gunshots and saw the man’s body being dragged by the shooter.
“[The suspect] was trying to pull the guy into his car, almost to like, hide the evidence, but maybe he couldn’t get him in the car, and he just ran out of time and he took off and ran him over,” Kindseth told the station.
Authorities are searching for the gunman. A description of the suspect was not immediately available.