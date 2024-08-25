Doctor shot and killed outside Woodland Hills clinic

A memorial outside the Woodland Hills clinic where a doctor, identified by friends as Hamid Mirshojae, was shot and killed on Friday.

A doctor was shot and killed Friday outside the medical clinic where he worked in Woodland Hills, according to police and media reports.

Officers found the 61-year-old man shortly before 6:15 p.m. near his vehicle in a parking lot in the 5900 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

No suspect had been identified, and the motive was unknown, investigators said.

Friends identified the victim as Hamid Mirshojae, a doctor at Woodland Hills Medical Clinic and Urgent Care, according to KTLA-TV.

“Everyone in the Woodland Hills area, even in L.A., they know him because he was a really good doctor,” family friend Maryem Alaei told the outlet. Mirshojae worked long hours at the clinic helping patients, she said. His wife and 6-month-old baby were visiting family in Turkey at the time of the shooting, she added.

Mirshojae graduated from the College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific and specialized in urgent and emergency care, as well as addiction medicine, according to an online biography.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call LAPD’s Valley Bureau homicide detectives at (818) 374-9550.