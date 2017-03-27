Man slips out of handcuffs and escapes from San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a 31-year-old man who slipped out of handcuffs and escaped from the back seat of a patrol car in Victorville on Sunday evening.

Charles Brown, 31, was taken into custody on suspicion of transporting narcotics and taken to Victorville Police Department to be interviewed. But as he sat in the back of a patrol car he managed to wriggle one hand out of the handcuffs and exited the vehicle, according to a sheriff’s department statement.

When deputies saw that he had escaped, they began to search the area with assistance from a Sheriff’s helicopter and a K9 unit.

Brown is described as a black man with short black hair, brown eyes with a tattoo of the letter “B” between his eyebrows. He was last wearing black sweats, a white T-shirt and black Nike Air Force 1 shoes, according to authorities.

The department is asking anyone who knows of Brown’s whereabouts or have seen him to contact them at ( 760) 956-5001. Callers who want to remain anonymous may call (800) 782-7463.

ruben.vives@latimes.com

