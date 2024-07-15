Former L.A. County Sheriff Lee Baca missing from home in San Marino

Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca went missing from his home in San Marino on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

Baca, now 82, has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, The Times previously reported .

The former sheriff was last seen around 3:30 p.m. wearing a red long-sleeved shirt and black pants, according to an internal department message. He should be wearing a metal medical alert bracelet, the message said.

Advertisement

“His family, friends and colleagues along with everyone at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is concerned for his well-being,” a spokesperson withthe Sheriff’s Department told The Times on Sunday evening. “LASD has been in contact with his family offering our assistance and support and we will be providing additional resources to assist the San Marino Police Department.”

Raised by his grandparents in East Los Angeles, Baca dropped out of community college and was hired as a beat cop with the Sheriff’s Department. He worked his way up the ranks, eventually earning a doctorate from USC. He worked for the department for several decades before becoming the county’s top cop in 1998.

Toward the end of his tenure, the department was engulfed in a scandal that ultimately landed him and several others in federal prison. He stepped down in 2014.

The 2011 scandal that tarnished his reputation as a reformer involved hiding an inmate who was an FBI informant and then threatening to arrest the agent who was leading the investigation. All 10 of those in the department who faced charges in the case either pleaded guilty or were convicted, including former Undersheriff Paul Tanaka, who was sentenced to five years in prison after a jury found he helped lead the scheme.

Several other deputies were found guilty of civil rights violations for beatings of inmates and jail visitors.

At trial, federal prosecutors focused on Baca’s efforts to impede the investigation, saying Tanaka had spearheaded the obstruction and kept Baca in the loop about its progress. Baca’s attorneys argued that he never authorized wrongdoing and that there was no hard evidence directly linking him to the obstruction scheme.

Advertisement

At one point, Baca planned to take a plea deal, but a federal judge said it was too lenient and the case went to trial — twice. After one mistrial, he was convicted and in 2017 he was sentenced to three years in federal prison .

He spent several years fighting his conviction in court. After losing his appeals, he began his sentence in 2020 at the Federal Correctional Institution in La Tuna.

He was released in January 2022, according to federal prison records.

