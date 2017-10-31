Police step up Halloween night security in wake of apparent New York terror incident

Authorities in Southern California are beefing up security on Halloween night in the wake of an apparent terror incident in New York City that left at least eight people dead.

One area of special focus will be the annual West Hollywood Halloween event, which draws big crowds. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department already planned heavy security, but officials said they are now being even more vigiliant.

"We are stepping up our efforts. We are rebriefing our deputies [to be] on alert," said Nicole Nishida, a department spokeswoman.

The Los Angeles Police Department already planned massive security for Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. The World Series is considered a “national security event” for which local, state and national law enforcement coordinate their efforts.

“This is the kind of thing we anticipate and plan ot prevent,” LAPD Deputy Chief Horace Frank said of the incident in New York.

While not detailing security measures, LAPD Chief Charlie Beck said Dodger fans going to the game will see a “sea of blue” uniforms.

Chaos erupted in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon when a pickup truck slammed into people on a bicycle path. The incident was being investigated as an act of terror and one man was in custody.

The West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval, is scheduled from 6 to 10:30 p.m. along Santa Monica Boulevard between Doheny Drive and La Cienega Boulevard.