700-acres brush fire explodes in Orange County; canyon residents evacuated

A fast-moving fire broke out Monday in the Cleveland National Forest, burning more than 700 acres and forcing evacuations in two Orange County canyons.
The fire was moving rapidly into the forest, which straddles Orange and Riverside counties. It was visible from as far away as Catalina Island, producing a towering plume of smoke.
Authorities urged residents of Holy Jim and Trabuco Canyon to evacuate.
The fire was visible in Orange County, but officials said that for now it was burning into the forest.
Meteorologists issued red flag warnings in the Los Angeles area, where temperatures will reach the triple digits in several neighborhoods and cities early in the week.
Woodland Hills could see a high of 108, while Santa Clarita and Burbank could see the mercury rise above 100 before Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Farther north, other cities that could experience 100-degree-plus heat are Ojai in Ventura County and Paso Robles in San Luis Obispo County.
The Holy fire comes as firefighters in Northern California continue to fight several monster blazes.
The Mendocino Complex fire is now the second-largest wildfire in California history, scorching more than 273,000 acres and frustrating firefighters as it continues to leap across natural and man-made barriers in Lake County, officials said Tuesday morning.
The Ranch and River fires, which make up the complex fire, had grown to 273,664 acres as of Monday morning, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The blaze was only 30% contained as of 7 a.m.
There are 18 large wildfires burning across California now, scarring a combined 559,000 acres, officials have said. In Redding, the Carr fire has claimed seven lives and more than 1,000 homes while growing to 163,207 acres in size, making the deadly blaze now the 12th-largest wildfire in state history, Cal Fire officials said in a statement.
Fire officials are also concerned about the growth of the Donnell fire, which has spread to 12,000 acres since it ignited last week in the Stanislaus National Forest. The fire began along the Stanislaus River and has triggered mandatory evacuations, but like several other blazes around the state, the fire is in steep terrain that has made containment efforts difficult, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Forest Service. The blaze was only at 1% containment as of Sunday night.
