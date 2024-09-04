Two fires, fueled by heat and dry winds, inch toward communities in Sierra and Fresno counties

Fire crews work to contain the fast moving Bear fire that started near the town of Loyalton and Sierraville.

While much of California endures a scorching heat wave, fires burning in the Tahoe and Fresno areas have forced residents to flee their homes while firefighters battle the blazes in searing heat and rough terrain.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries battling the Fresno County blaze but no civilians were injured in either fire.

In Sierra County, flames from the Bear fire are inching toward the Sierra Nevada communities of Sierra Brooks and Loyalton, the U.S. Forest Service at the Tahoe National Forest said Wednesday morning, with the fire fueled by strong winds and dry vegetation.

The Bear fire, which was sparked Monday, has grown to 3,000 acres as of Wednesday morning, prompting authorities to order the evacuation of residents in more than 500 homes in Sierra County.

Strong winds intensified the fire’s behavior, fire officials said, with flames advancing across much of its perimeter Tuesday. Flames crossed Smithneck Road on Tuesday, helping to spread the fire toward the east.

With the flames continuing to spread from about a mile away from Sierra Brooks and three miles from Loyalton, more than 420 firefighters Wednesday were focused on trying to project homes and infrastructure.

“Due to steep and rocky terrain, crews have experienced difficulty in gaining access to some areas of the fire, slowing progress,” U.S. Forest Service officials said in a Facebook update. “Significant dead and down fuels have served as a catalyst for rapid fire spread in brush and timber.”

High-voltage electric power lines have also been damaged by the fire, and about 760 residents are without power as a result, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Firefighters are trying to slow the fire and build containment lines and use water drops and fire retardant to try to contain the blaze.

Meanwhile in Fresno county, the Boone fire, which was started Tuesday afternoon, has burned through more than 11,000 acres.

Erratic winds, and scorching temperatures have complicated firefighting efforts, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Firefighters are expected to battle the Fresno County fire while enduring triple-digit temperatures through at least Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 102 degrees Wednesday. On Thursday, temperatures in Fresno are forecast to peak at 104.

Burning west and northwest of Coalinga, the fire was 5% contained as of Wednesday morning.

Although the fire is burning in a mostly open area of Los Gatos Creek, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday on Facebook it has identified about three dozen homes that are currently in the fire’s path. Evacuation orders have been placed for those homes, the office said.

A total 175 firefighters were currently fighting that fire, but the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said more resources are expected to arrive Wednesday.

The fires come as a heat wave is set to come bearing down on Southern California, with temperatures reaching over 110 degrees in the San Fernando Valley, Burbank, Woodland Hills, Pasadena, Santa Clarita and Palm Springs.