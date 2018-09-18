Surgeon who appeared on reality TV dating show is accused of sexual assault and preying on drugged women

But Orange County prosecutors on Tuesday accused Robicheaux and his girlfriend of drugging and raping two women in separate assaults and said they suspect there are many more alleged victims. Orange County Dist. Atty. Tony Rackauckas said Tuesday that Robicheaux and Cerissa Laura Riley seemed like “clean-cut, good-looking people” but used their charms to prey on women they would meet in local bars and festivals such as Burning Man.