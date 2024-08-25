Fake doctor injured a patient while pretending to be a cosmetic surgeon, L.A. prosecutors say

To the public, Cristian Perez Latorre appeared to live a life of success and flair, attracting tens of thousands of Instagram followers for his cosmetic surgery business, posing in photos with actors and hobnobbing with international models. On social media, he would dole out video advice on botox, sound baths and the dangers of injected liquid silicone.

But at least part of the time, the self-described “facial specialist” who also ran an “aura healing” business was illegally performing cosmetic surgery without a license, resulting “great bodily injury” to at least one client in 2021, according to L.A. County prosecutors.

Latorre, 53, was arrested Thursday and has been charged with assault and battery after “impersonating a doctor and performing cosmetic surgery without the proper license,” the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

He was released Friday on a $150,000 bond, according to jail records and prosecutors.

While Latorre advertised himself on his Instagram and other social media as a “plastic surgeon board certified” in Argentina and a “registered nurse first assistant” in the U.S. who worked on “educational medical teaching,” law enforcement said that his medical qualifications were not up to par when he treated a woman three times in 2021.

The first took place on July 13 of that year, when prosecutors say he “performed an unlicensed cosmetic surgery” on the patient. Ten days later, he treated her for infections that came about as a result of the surgery. Then, on Aug. 13, he again treated the patient for “further complications” from the surgery, the D.A.’s office said.

The D.A.’s news release does not specify what the complications were or why the charges were filed three years after the alleged crime.

Latorre faces one count of “assault with a deadly weapon” and another of “battery with serious injury.” He also is charged with six counts of “practicing medicine without a certification.”

If convicted on those charges, he could serve up to 10 years in state prison.

“When an individual masquerades as a doctor and performs medical procedures without a license, it not only endangers lives but also erodes the essential trust between patients and legitimate healthcare providers,” Dist. Atty. George Gascón said in a statement. “This act of deception threatens the integrity of our healthcare system and the confidence that the community has in those dedicated to their well-being.”

Kathleen Nicholls, chief of the state’s Department of Consumer Affairs’ investigative division, which took part in the investigation, said in a statement that “there is no excuse for the unlicensed practice of medicine, and it will not be tolerated. Anyone who violates the law and endangers the health of others must face the consequences of dangerous and selfish actions.”

It’s unclear how long Latorre had practiced cosmetic surgery in California or how long he’d been unlicensed. An Instagram account that matches his name and likeness has more than 20,000 followers and shows photos of him posing with celebrities including actor Mickey Rourke.

The allegations against Latorre are among a spate of those recently made by law enforcement or cosmetic surgery clients in an industry that is less strictly regulated than other medical fields. It’s also an industry that’s booming. According to a Fortune Business Insights report, the North American market for cosmetic surgery last year was estimated to amount to more than $18 billion.

California has its own rules about who qualifies as “board certified.” The state allows the label for doctors certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, which requires U.S.-trained physicians to have up to eight years of surgical training that includes at least three years of plastic surgery residency.

The state doesn’t allow the label for those certified by the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, which says surgeons must have at one year of fellowship training in cosmetic surgery after they finish residency in one of several approved fields

In addition working in cosmetic surgery, Latorre also advertised himself as a co-founder of an “aura healing” online store. It sells a variety of items, including palo santo and sage candles, crystals, and juice detox plans that start at $110.

Times staff writer Emily Alpert Reyes contributed to this report.