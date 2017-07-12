Man struck by gunfire in officer-involved shooting in San Fernando

Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting in San Fernando that left a man hospitalized Wednesday evening, officials said.

Around 5:30 p.m., sheriff’s homicide detectives were called to the 12900 block of Foothill Boulevard to help San Fernando police investigate the shooting, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Details on the suspect’s condition, and the circumstances of the shooting, were unavailable.

