Marina del Rey gunman charged with attempted murder and assault

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies arrest man suspected of spraying gunfire from atop an apartment complex in Marina del Rey. Prosecutors filed criminal charges against the man on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office filed criminal charges Tuesday against a man it accuses of shooting multiple rounds at a Marina del Rey apartment complex.

Prosecutors charged Victoryloc Nguyen, 41, with several counts of attempted murder and assault with a machine gun or assault weapon on a peace officer and civilians, one count of shooting at an inhabited dwelling and one count of first-degree residential burglary. Nguyen has pleaded not guilty to all charges, prosecutors said in a news release.

During his first court appearance, Nguyen was seen smiling and made a heart with his hands, gesturing toward people in the courtroom, ABC7 reported.

Dist. Atty. George Gascón accused Nguyen of carrying out a “senseless shooting rampage.”

“Innocent civilians and law enforcement officers were callously targeted without provocation,” he said.

Prosecutors alleged that at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Nguyen fired multiple shots throughout the Marina del Rey apartment complex in the 4100 block of Via Marina.

“Nguyen was wearing a tactical vest and was armed with two assault weapons and a handgun,” prosecutors said in their statement. “He also carried multiple loaded magazines for the various weapons.”

Nguyen allegedly fired more than 90 rounds at deputies and residents from various locations of the apartment complex over a three-hour period.

Videos posted on social media showed a man shooting from what appears to be a balcony of an apartment unit and can be heard saying: “I can shoot a car right now and no one would [care].” In other videos , bystanders shelter at home or take cover while gunfire can be heard in the background.

A pair of photographs of the scene released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department showed two rifles, a handgun and tactical gear lying on the ground after the suspect’s arrest early Sunday.

Gascón praised law enforcement officers who responded to the call, saying they protected civilians while also arresting Nguyen without firing a single shot.

Nguyen, who remains in jail in lieu of $5.25-million bail, faces life in prison if convicted as charged.