Inmates in O.C. jailbreak last year recorded video of their escape

Remember the jailbreak last year in Orange County?

Now, a video has emerged showing parts of the incident.

The video shot with a contraband cellphone shows the January 2016 escape of the three prisoners at the the jail in Santa Ana.

KNBC-TV, which aired parts of the video Tuesday, says it was provided by an attorney connected to the case, and not by prosecutors.

The heavily edited video, which includes voiceover from one of the escaped inmates, also shows the inside of the dorm where the men were jailed.

One man is seen removing a sawed-off bunk bed leg, pulling off a metal screen and disappearing into a vent. The three crawl through shafts within the walls of the jail.

They led authorities on a weeklong manhunt before they were recaptured.

Watch the video here.

A grand jury report released earlier this year found deputies at the Central Men’s Jail in Santa Ana had long complained of flawed inmate monitoring procedures that allowed the three men to escape from the facility last year, but nothing was done to correct the problem.

The scathing study listed failures by officials that contributed to the escape, which made national headlines and became a major embarrassment for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

The grand jury cited a flawed inmate counting procedure, the failure of deputies to remove jerry-built tents around the escapees’ bunks that may have concealed their activities and inadequate monitoring of the jail’s plumbing system, which the inmates used to gain access to the roof, as major factors in the escape.

A lack of surveillance cameras and lighting in the plumbing tunnels and on the roof, which the inmates rappelled down from before, were also cited in the report as problems.