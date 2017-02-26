A rainy red carpet forecast for Oscars as new storm moves into L.A.

Rain moved into Southern California on Sunday, but it’s decidedly lighter than downpours from the recent storms that battered the region.

Forecasters said the storm could send sprinkles over the Academy Awards this afternoon and evening in Hollywood. Oscars organizers have been preparing for the possibility of rain.

Overall, the storm is expect to generate less than a half an inch of rain in most areas, with the snow level falling to 4,000 feet.

Celebrities on the red carpet might want to bring a warm coat with their umbrella, as temperatures could put a chill on the festivities. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 59 degrees by 2 p.m. Sunday, then drop.

The last time it rained at the Oscars was in 2015, when a sea of umbrellas could be seen on the red carpet as light rain swept across Southern California.

The Oscars, held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, will air live on ABC starting at 5:30 p.m. Pacific. Pre-show festivities, including “The Oscars: All Access” online, will kick off on ABC at 4 p.m.