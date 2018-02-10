Woman's body found on beach identified as 18-year-old who plunged off Huntington Beach Pier

A body found on the beach in Huntington Beach on Thursday afternoon was identified Friday as that of an 18-year-old woman who disappeared after plunging off the pier late Tuesday.
The Orange County coroner's office identified the woman as Jessy Cook of Temecula.
Huntington Beach Police Department spokeswoman Angela Bennett said the body was found around 12:45 p.m. Thursday.
The discovery came a day after the Coast Guard suspended the search for Cook after she was reported missing around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday. Witnesses told authorities they saw her go in the water before they lost sight of her.
It was unclear whether she fell off the pier or jumped.
Crews from several agencies searched a wide area by boat and helicopter for Cook, but found no trace of her. The search was called off around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.