After wild pursuit, suspected car thief climbs atop port crane in standoff with police

A man suspected of stealing a vehicle drove recklessly through the Port of Los Angeles before climbing on top of a shipping crane.

The surreal scene was captured on live television, with the man roaming the top of the massive crane while officers waited on the ground.

The high-speed pursuit began on the 110 Freeway and ended in Wilmington, when the man drove a Subaru SUV onto a port complex below the Vincent Thomas Bridge. He eventually fled the vehicle and climbed the tower.

As of 6:30 p.m., the man remained on top of the crane tower in a standoff with police.