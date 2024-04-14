Police say driver fatally shot after fleeing, then crashing into Tesla: ‘Mother of all booms’

A 36-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday night after fleeing from Pasadena police officers and crashing into a resident’s parked Tesla, police say.

Around 8:40 p.m., the department said officers discovered a parked white pickup truck facing the wrong direction on a one-way street on Hudson Avenue in Pasadena, not far from the California Institute of Technology campus.

As the officers were talking with the driver, he suddenly sped away, “narrowly” missing hitting an officer, according to a release sent out by the agency. Police pursued, saying in a statement the driver was now wanted for “assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer.”

The suspect, identified by police as Ricardo Guade Andrade of San Fernando, soon crashed into the frontyard of a nearby home, police said. Ring doorbell camera footage of the incident shows a white truck crashing into a Tesla parked in the driveway.

John Kelleher, a 20-year resident of Pasadena, said he was relaxing at home with his dogs when he heard “the mother of all booms” emanating from his frontyard.

“He went over my hedges, across my front lawn, and then T-bones the Tesla,” Kelleher said.

He said the Tesla was pushed into his neighbor’s fence.

Andrade fled on foot and was soon located in a nearby backyard. As a police dog “engaged” the suspect, the department said, he took out a handgun.

“The suspect refused to comply with orders to drop the handgun and an officer-involved shooting occurred,” police said in a statement.

The man was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to the Pasadena police.

The department said a handgun was found at the scene.