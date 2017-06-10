Winning Powerball ticket worth $447.8 million sold in California

A single winning Powerball ticket matching all six numbers has been sold in California and will claim an estimated $447.8 million jackpot.

Powerball spokesman Randy Miller says the location where the winning ticket was sold was not immediately available.

The lucky numbers drawn Saturday night that will claim the 10th largest lottery prize in U.S. history are 20-26-32-38-58, and the Powerball number is 3.

Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

ALSO

Major street closures planned for L.A. Pride and Resist March

Anti-sharia protesters rally at site of San Bernardino terrorist attack

Antonio Villaraigosa targets Gavin Newsom as he stumps on Eastside